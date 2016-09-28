Club Mailing List

We now have Yahoo Group configured for IARC Members. News, information, meeting reminders and special event notifications can be shared via e-mail.

You must subscribe and confirm your subscription before you will receive messages from the list. No addresses will be automatically added to the list.

To subscribe, send an e-mail to w8we-subscribe@yahoogroups.com

If you wish to un-subscribe, send an e-mail to w8we-unsubscribe@yahoogroups.com

Once you are subscribed and confirmed a list moderator must still approve your membership. Hopefully this will reduce the amount of SPAM messages that we receive.

After you have been approved, you can send a message to the group by e-mailing w8we@yahoogroups.com. You may want to check your e-mail SPAM filter to make sure that you receive the messages.

If you have questions, you may contact Steve – n8smb.com