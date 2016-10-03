Nomination Chair Duties

A Nominations Chairperson will be picked by the President of IARC, Inc., by at least the April IARC meeting. It will be the duty of the President of IARC, Inc. to furnish the Nominations Chairperson with a list of offices that are up for election. It will be the duty of the Nominations Chairperson to appoint any help in getting nominations for the offices up for election. It will be the duty of the Nominations Chairperson to have at least one 1) person for nomination for each office up for election, by the April meeting. This list will then be read at the April meeting and nominations will be open to the floor for more nominations. Nominations will be closed after this meeting. If no offices are contested, the Nominations Chairperson will turn in a unanimous ballot to the Secretary of IARC, Inc., at the April meeting. A vote will then be taken to accept the slate as proposed. If any of the offices are contested the Nominations Chairperson will be responsible to hold a mail‑out ballot election. The Nominations Chairperson will turn in a unanimous ballot for all persons running for office that are not being contested to the Secretary of IARC, Inc., at the April meeting, and a vote will then be taken to accept the unopposed offices.

OFFICES UP FOR ELECTION

President

Vice President

Secretary

Treasurer

1-Board of Director

PROCEDURE FOR A MAIL‑OUT BALLOT

The Nominations Chairperson is to obtain a complete list and two (2) sets of mail labels, of all paid voting members, from the Membership Chairperson, immediately following the April nominations period. The Nominations Chairperson will check to make sure that all nominated persons are paid voting members of IARC, Inc., if any are not, then they are ineligible for election, unless they obtain a membership before the annual June election. There are no exceptions to this rule. The Nominations Chairperson must have a paper ballot printed for all paid members, and have at least forty (40) extra ballots on hand, for those people who decide to vote at the annual June election. This ballot must list only those running for office who are opposed, which offices they are running for, and how many people you can vote for, for each office. The Nominations Chairperson must have a voting instruction sheet printed up for all paid members. This sheet must contain the following information:

(a) The date the ballot must be in the possession of the Nominations Chairperson.

(b) The name, complete address, and the telephone number of the Nominations Chairperson.

(c) How the ballot must be returned to the Nominations Chairperson.

(d) It must clearly state: “YOU WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO VOTE ONCE.” A short synopsis of each candidate (200 words or less) may be included in this mailing. This is not mandatory, but should be strongly suggested to each candidate. The Nominations Chairperson will obtain two (2) sizes of envelopes, a large envelope and a smaller one that will fit into the larger one. The smaller envelope will be used by the voter to seal his ballot in. Enough envelopes will be obtained to mail one of each size envelopes to all paid members. A mail label will be placed on the back of the smaller envelope, and on the front of the larger one. The smaller envelope will then be placed into the larger envelope.

NOTE: care must be taken to insure that the two (2) mail labels correspond to each other. Do not seal either

envelope yet. The name and complete address of the Nominations Chairperson will be placed on the upper left corner of the larger envelope, as a return address for the postal service. The correct postage for first (1st) class mail, will be placed on the right corner of this envelope. Only one (1) ballot, one (1) instruction sheet, and a synopsis of each candidate, if available, and one (1) smaller envelope, will be placed in each of the larger envelopes. The larger envelope is then sealed and mailed out before the end of April.

NOMINATIONS CHAIRPERSONS CHECK‑OFF LIST PROCEDURE

ALL BALLOTS RECEIVED BY MAIL

The outer envelope will be opened and the smaller envelope will be removed. The name on the mail label must correspond to the name on the list of paid voting members, if it does, the name will be checked‑off on the check‑off list and the envelope will be opened and the ballot inside will be placed in the ballot box. The small envelope, with the mail label on it will be kept until after the election, and then disposed of. If the name on the mail label does not correspond to the check‑off list, the ballot will be considered invalid, and disposed of immediately after the elections.

ALL SEALED BALLOTS RECEIVED IN PERSON

All sealed ballots received in person, by the Nominations Chairperson, will be compared to the names on the check‑off list of paid voting members. If the persons name appears on the list, the name will be checked‑off this list and the envelope will be opened and the ballot inside will be placed in the ballot box, and the envelope will be kept until after the election and then disposed of. If the name on the mail label does not correspond to the check‑off list, the ballot will be considered invalid, and disposed of immediately after the elections.

ALL BALLOTS RECEIVED AT THE SEPTEMBER ELECTION

Ballots will be made available to new members and members who forgot to bring their ballots to the June elections. The Membership Chairperson will inform the Nominations Chairperson of any new member since the list was made. All ballots received by the Nominations Chairperson at the June election will be compared to the names on the check‑off list of the paid voting members. If the persons name appears on the check‑off list, or he is a new member, who’s name was given to the Nominations Chairperson, by the Membership Chairperson, before the election, the name will be checked‑off this list and the ballot will be placed into the ballot box. Any ballot received by the Nominations Chairperson that is not on the check‑off list, or ballot received that the Membership Chairperson cannot confirm is a current voting member will be considered invalid and disposed of immediately after the election. The Nominations Chairperson must not accept more than one (1) ballot from each voting member. The check‑off list will be kept for this reason, it will be submitted to the Secretary of IARC, Inc., to be entered into the Corporate Records immediately following the election. The envelopes that were kept will be destroyed immediately after the election.

CALLING OF THE BALLOTS

The calling of the ballots will be made by the Nominations Chairperson, just before the election. All ballots received at this time must go through the check‑off process, there will be no exceptions to this procedure. After all of the ballots are received, the Nominations Chairperson must appoint at least two (2) persons, not directly involved with the elections, to assist him in the counting of the ballots. A counting of the ballots will be taken by this committee. The results of the elections will be given immediately following the counting, and a written result will be submitted to the Secretary of IARC, Inc., to be entered into the Corporate Record book.

SAMPLE INFORMATION SHEET AND BALLOT

INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW THE BALLOTS MUST BE RETURNED TO THE NOMINATIONS CHAIRPERSON

RETURNING A BALLOT BY MAIL

The correctly filled out ballot must be placed into the small envelope that was mailed to you. This envelope must be sealed, leaving the mail label on this envelope alone. This envelope is then placed into an envelope that you must furnish. Mail this envelope back to the Nominations Chairperson in time for the annual June election. Any ballots received after the June election will be considered void and disposed of immediately.

RETURNING THE BALLOTS IN PERSON

The correctly filled out ballot must be placed into the small envelope that was mailed to you and sealed, leaving the mail label on this envelope alone. This ballot can be turned into the Nominations Chairperson anytime up to the last call for ballots, just before the vote at the June elections. All ballots must be returned to the Nominations Chairperson only. No one else will be allowed to handle the ballots. No ballots will be accepted by anyone else. No proxies will be accepted.

Ballots for new members not mailed to, or those who forgot to bring their ballots to the June elections will be provided. These ballots must be returned to the Nominations Chairperson anytime up to the last call for ballots just before the vote at the June election.

YOU WILL ONLY BE ALLOWED TO VOTE ONCE.

RETURN BALLOT TO NOMINATIONS CHAIRPERSON:

John Doe – WA8ZZZ

1000 Anywhere Circle

Mansfield, Ohio 44907

This ballot must be in the possession of the Nominations Chairperson absolutely no later than: June 1, 2xxx.

PLEASE MAIL EARLY

Sample Ballot

OFFICIAL VOTING BALLOT

OFFICERS:

(VOTE FOR ONLY ONE)

SECRETARY

JOHN DOE – N9ZZZ [ ]

JANE SMITH – N4QQQ [ ]