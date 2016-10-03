Bylaws – Revised 09/2012

~ IARC BY-LAWS ~

Adopted by majority vote – September 07, 2012

1. Membership may include anyone interested in Amateur Radio. A voting member shall be defined as, a member whose dues are currently paid.

2. The BOARD of DIRECTORS shall consist of three (3) members, each elected for a three (3) year term, one (1) member to be elected each year at the June meeting. The Club License Trustee, the Repeater License Trustees and the Corporate Agent, will be appointed by a majority vote of the Board of Directors and be placed on the “Board of Directors” as an addition to the three elected directors.

a. The Club License Trustee must hold a valid Amateur Extra Class license.

3. The ELECTED OFFICERS shall consist of the following: President, Vice-President, a Secretary and a Treasurer.

4. Nominations for Officers and elected Board members will be held at the June meeting. The election of elected Officers and elected Board members will be held at the June meeting. The newly elected Officers and the Board members will take office immediately following that meeting. Elected Officers will serve for a two (2) year term and no more than two (2) consecutive terms to be served before they must vacate their office for a minimum of one (1) term.

a. Any member of the Board of Directors, or the Elected Officers, shall have only one (1) vote at any organizational meeting.

b. All nominations for elections will be publicized in all of the following methods: local nets and the web site no less than 30 days prior to the election.

5. The duties of the officers and the conduct of all meetings shall follow the By-Laws and “Roberts Rules of Order”, with the By-Laws being the governing instrument.

6. Anyone being nominated for an Officer or Board position, elected or appointed must be a current paid member of the IARC, Inc. in good standing at the time of their nomination. If elected, they must maintain their paid membership during the entire term of office.

7. Officers and Directors may be removed by a two-thirds (2/3) affirmative vote of the members present at the first regularly scheduled meeting following the proposed removal, and after being notification of the person proposed for removal.

a. A motion for removal can only be made if evidence is found that any Officer or director is believed to be guilty of malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance. The evidence must be presented to the membership at the first membership meeting after the evidence is discovered.

b. When a proposal for removal is made, the person proposed to be removed will be notified within seven (7) days of the proposal by certified mail. This written notification will be done by the Secretary, at the direction of the Board.

c. Vacancies occurring among the Officers and Directors between regular elections will be filled by a special ballot at the first regularly scheduled meeting after the vacancy exists.

d. If a vacancy occurs with the President position, the Vice President will fill that vacancy and the special election will be for the newly opened Vice President position.

e. No person can hold more than one elected office at a time.

8. Regular membership meetings shall be conducted between September and June of the following year with the date and time to be determined by the Officers and Directors.

a. Special membership meetings can be called by the President or any Board member with at least five (5) days prior notification to the voting members. The Club weekly net, repeater announcements, webpage and/or a special email mailing can be used for for this notification.

9. All matters of business, between regular meetings, shall be conducted by a majority of the Officers and Directors jointly.

10. General Fund Expenditures. The board is authorized to spend up to two hundred fifty dollars ($250.00), per activity without prior approval of the membership, as long as it is a critical or emergency situation where a meeting with the regular membership is not an option available at the time.

a. Repeater Fund expenditures are to be used for the exclusive use of repeater(s) operation, for the repeater(s) replacement, maintenance or expansion to the repeater system. Because the nature of expenses that can be incurred in maintaining a repeater, the Board is authorized to spend what monies that it deems necessary to maintain the repeater system.

b. Equipment Fund is to be funded from the General Fund at an amount determined by the board and reviewed on a regular basis.

c. All fund raising for IARC, Inc. will be divided equally between the General Fund and the Repeater Fund unless specifically stated for the exclusive use for one or the other of these two (2) funds. Any donation of funds coming into the treasury of IARC, Inc. must be used only for IARC, Inc. activities and must follow all of the charitable contribution laws of the State and Federal governments.

d. All equipment purchased by the IARC, Inc. shall be registered to the IARC, Inc. This includes but is not limited to any and all warrantees for equipment, rebates or gift certificates earned on the purchase of equipment or on titles/registration for licensed equipment.

e. Equipment for the IARC, Inc. owned trailer will be funded from the equipment fund portion of the General Fund and must be approved by the membership of the IARC, Inc.

11. There shall be an organizational meeting with the Executive Officers and the Board of Directors called at least once each year, or more if necessary.

12. A quorum consists at least ten (10) members or ten percent (10%) of the paid membership, whichever is greater, and provided that there are at least two (2) elected Officers in attendance at the meeting. For the purpose of conducting a Board of Director meeting, a quorum shall consist of at least three (3) members of the Board and two (2) elected Officers.

13. Dues for Membership of IARC, Inc. are due on the first (01) of September and shall be payable in advance to the Treasurer.

a. Any member defaulting in his membership dues for more than sixty (60) days will be dropped from the membership rolls as an active member. Dues payments that are made through electronic money transfers will be of the same amount as payments made in person. Handling fees for electronic transfers are not to exceed one dollar ($1.00) per transaction.

b. Any person not already a member of IARC, Inc. taking an IARC, Inc. sponsored V.E. examination and passing will receive a one (1) year membership for free.

14. The President of IARC Inc. will, at the June meeting, appoint at least two (2) paid members of IARC, nonrelated to any person currently on the Board, to meet and audit the Treasurer’s books, and to report back to the club, at the September meeting, their findings.

a. This auditing committee will also review at the same time all checks written from the club account and sign off as they were expenses authorized with the knowledge of the Board of Directors.

15. IARC Inc. shall not attempt to govern the action of its membership in the legal operation of their Amateur Radio stations.

16. It will be the duty of the Secretary to record the minutes of any and all organizational meetings. Any pertinent changes to the corporate structure will be entered into the corporate record book by the Secretary.

a. It will also be the duty of the secretary to keep and maintain a list of all the duties of the duties of the Officers and this list to all of the newly elected Officers when they take office. This list will be part of the Corporate Record book and open for inspection by anyone wishing to see it.

17. It shall be the duty of the Board of Directors of IARC, Inc. to review the appointment of the Corporate Agent, Club License Trustee and Repeater License Trustees at least once every five (5) years and at that time either Corporate Agent papers or Continuation of Corporation papers will be filed with the Secretary of State, of the State of Ohio, beginning in September 2003 by the Corporate Agent.

18. The Officers and all Board Members will meet within thirty (30) days of each annual election for the purpose of formulating a budget for the next twelve (12) months. The budget will be the guide for the expenditure of all IARC, Inc. funds for club projects and activities and should be based on those projects and activities proposed by the membership. If a short fall of funds is anticipated during the twelve (12) month period, projects or activities can be unfunded by the IARC, Inc. or funds may raised by those members wanting to participate in the project or activity. The budget will be presented to the membership at the September membership meeting for approval.

19. All proposed changes to the Articles of Incorporation or the By-Laws of IARC, Inc. must be submitted in writing at an open meeting to the voting members 30 days prior to the vote and published on the webpage and/or sent by a special e-mailing to the voting members.