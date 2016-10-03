Club Sponsored Repeaters

The IARC operates 4 local repeaters:

Repeater Frequency PL K8RT 146.94 – 71.9 K8HF 147.36 + 71.9 N8DPW (Formerly W8WER) **DMR** 444.70 + Color Code 7 KD8KEK (Formerly WD8Q) 443.225 + 146.2 (tt42) N8WLC – Portable Repeater 1xx.xx + 71.9 All repeaters coordinated with the Ohio Repeater Council

Repeater Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

Can’t access repeaters:

Q: Why is it that I can’t access the repeaters? I know they are working because I can hear others using them.

A: The courtesy tone sounds like a “P” the repeaters are in PL or CTCSS to help prevent them from being tripped by other mobiles using other repeaters on the same frequency. Turn your PL on (encode at 71.9) to transmit the sub-audible tones required to unlock the PL. If you don’t have PL or CTCSS you can temporarily override the PL by sending ‘341″ from your tone pad.

Autopatch access problems:

Q: I don’t seem to be able to access the Autopatch or Autodial on the repeaters.

A: All Autopatch and Autodial capabilities have been disabled at this time.

Repeater’s clock wrong:

Q: Why is the .94 repeater clock giving the wrong time?

A: The clock is only as accurate as the computer running the voice program. Some computers just don’t keep good time.

444.70 Signal Strength report:

Q: When I request a signal strength report from the .70 machine is always reports S9+60. Why is that?

A: The UHF repeater uses high gain pre-amp on the receiver. This causes the apparent signal strength on the receiver to be very high giving the errant message.